Over 16,000 displaced Palestinians are forced to endure harsh living conditions in a school located in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported Thursday. Accompanying this update was an image showing the school's dire situation.

"Families are living in classrooms, hallways and makeshift shelters built with plastic,” it said.

The agency described living conditions in the school as dire, with scarce resources, insufficient sanitation facilities and very limited supplies.

The UNRWA also revealed that in the past two days, more than 32,000 people have fled the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Families look for safety, but damage and destruction are their only horizon in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

"No place is safe from endless bombardment,” UNRWA said, highlighting the pervasive danger faced by civilians.

"People are forced to leave everything behind; their lives are at risk every day,” it added.

The Israeli army began its ground offensive on Rafah on May 6. Around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge there, with the UNRWA saying that more than 800,000 have fled the city since the start of the attack.

Rafah's vital border crossing with Egypt has been closed since Israel seized the Gazan side when it began its Rafah invasion.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,240 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 81,777 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah.