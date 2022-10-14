Two Palestinians were killed Friday during an Israeli operation in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Two martyrs arrived at the Jenin government hospital," the ministry said, as the Israeli military announced an ongoing operation in the city's refugee camp.

The army did not immediately comment on the deaths when contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Israeli forces used live fire in clashes with Palestinians in the Jenin camp, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent months during near daily Israeli raids across the West Bank.

Two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead Saturday during a raid in Jenin, while a 12-year-old boy died Monday from wounds sustained last month, according to a Health Ministry toll.

The expansion of military operations in Jenin and elsewhere in the West Bank followed deadly attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

Israeli forces are currently hunting for attackers who shot dead two soldiers in separate incidents over the past week.

One soldier was killed Tuesday near Nablus, south of Jenin, while on Saturday another was shot dead at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

The pursuit of the Jerusalem gunman has prompted a massive operation inside the city's Shuafat refugee camp, which has severely impeded daily life.

Palestinians went on a daylong general strike earlier this week in the city, in solidarity with Shuafat residents.

There have also been clashes involving Palestinians, Israeli forces and citizens across East Jerusalem.