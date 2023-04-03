Two more Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Two martyrs shot by the occupation (Israel) in Nablus," the ministry confirmed in a brief statement, without elaborating on their identities.

Their deaths are the latest in a yearlong spike of violence that shows no sign of abating.

The Israeli military said that troops arrested two people suspected of assisting a gunman who allegedly shot two soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara last month. The army said its soldiers came under fire during the raid and shot back, confirming "hits."

The raid came two days after a peak in violence that saw two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, amid fears of an escalation in the conflict during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The U.S. has tried to broker talks between Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinians to try to defuse tensions during Ramadan, now in its second week.

A Palestinian kicks a teargas canister back at Israeli soldiers during clashes in Nablus, occupied West Bank, April 3, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Violence has surged in recent months in the West Bank and east Jerusalem amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas and a string of Palestinian attacks.

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Israel claims most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Six-Day war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.