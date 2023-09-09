At least three people died, and ten others were wounded after more clashes took place between rival Palestinian groups at the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp on Saturday, despite a cease-fire reached on Friday.

Sounds of gunfire and shells were heard early Saturday inside the camp, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter at the scene.

The violence erupted shortly after the fighting groups reached a cease-fire agreement on Friday, according to a source from the Hamas group.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 40 others injured since the clashes first erupted on July 29, according to United Nations figures.

On Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received a phone call from Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss developments at the Ain el-Hilweh camp.

Abbas issued orders to reach “a complete and comprehensive cease-fire” between all parties at the camp, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas underlined “his keenness on achieving this truce and addressing matters by Lebanese law and in coordination with the government,” the broadcaster said.

Established in 1948, Ain el-Hilweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, with 50,000 registered people, according to figures released by the U.N., while unofficial statistics put the camp’s population at 70,000 people.

The total number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is estimated to be about 200,000, distributed among 12 camps, most of which are controlled by the Palestinian factions.