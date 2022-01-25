Three Palestinians were injured Monday in an attack by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that settlers affiliated with a radical Jewish organization pelted stones at Palestinians' cars in the village of Hawara near the city of Nablus, smashing their windows, attacking shops and causing property damage.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that a 3-year-old child was among those injured in the attacks.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday described settler attacks against Palestinians as the "actions of a terrorist organization."

Barlev was referring to the settler assaults Friday against activists near the village of Burin in the occupied West Bank in which 10 activists were injured, including four Israelis.

In recent months, settlers across the occupied territories have stepped up attacks against Palestinians and vandalized their properties under the watch of Israeli forces.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate about 650,000 settlers live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.