At least three Israelis were killed and three others injured Tuesday in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Public broadcaster KAN said the attack took place near the Ariel settlement in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli Army radio said a Palestinian was fatally shot as he attempted to escape the scene.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt operation in the area for any other suspects, it added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank, identifying him as Mohammad Souf, 18, from Hares town, near Salfit city.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the home of the alleged Palestinian attacker amid clashes with local residents.

Israeli settlers reportedly blocked a number of roads in the northern West Bank and attacked Palestinian vehicles with rocks, witnesses said.

Tension has been running high in the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.