Over 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Baptist hospital in Gaza, a Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday.

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," a spokesman was quoted as saying by the French Press Agency (AFP).

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime."

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the hospital bombing when contacted by AFP.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on Oct.7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Israel hit health services in Gaza 41 times since Oct. 7.

"Since Oct. 7, there have been 41 confirmed attacks on healthcare services in Gaza. A total of 11 healthcare workers have been killed while on active duty, and 16 have been injured. As the attacks continue, these numbers are likely to increase," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said Tuesday, in response to a question by Anadolu Agency (AA) on the state of health care in Gaza.

Expressing concern over the situation, Jasarevic said that hospitals in the region are grappling with overwhelming numbers of patients, pushing their capacities to the limit.

Separately, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said six people were killed when one of its schools sheltering displaced families was hit, during Israeli air strikes.

UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini called the bombing at Al-Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, "outrageous" and warned the death toll would likely rise.

"It again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians. No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities," he added.