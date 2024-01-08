Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 73 people and wounded some 99 others in the last 24 hours, the Gazan Health Ministry said early Monday.

The ministry did not specify in which Israeli strikes these Palestinians were killed or injured.

On Sunday, Israeli attacks targeted the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip resulting in casualties, including children, an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent reported.

The dead and injured people were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to the correspondent.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Monday that they transported a dead body and 17 injured people on Sunday due to the Israeli bombardment of two houses in Deir al-Balah.

It added that Israeli forces opened fire on several civilians along Salah al-Din Street, the main highway in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched brutal air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed around 1,140 people.

At least 22,835 Palestinians have since been killed and 58,416 others injured in Israel's indiscriminate war, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.