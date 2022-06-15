Four children were among eight people who died of smoke inhalation after fire tore through an underground restaurant hosting a birthday party in the Iranian capital Tehran, state media reported Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening in the town of Andisheh west of the capital, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"Seven people died at the scene and a 3-year-old child died in hospital," Tehran province Red Crescent official Shahin Fathi told the news agency.

County Prosecutor Hamid Asgari said the blaze quickly spread throughout the restaurant.

"All the fixtures and fittings ... were flammable," Asgari told IRNA.

The Isna news agency also reported, citing the Red Crescent relief organization, that the accident occurred in a cafe, where gas being used to inflate balloons for the celebration exploded.

Among the dead were four children aged between 3 to 6, as well as adults. Some of the guests in the basement of the venue suffered from smoke inhalation.