U.S. President Joe Biden assured Friday that an initial tranche of vital humanitarian aid is set to enter the Gaza Strip within 48 hours.

Biden said he secured agreements from Israel and Egypt to open the Rafah border crossing, but said the roadway into the coastal enclave had to be repaved before the deliveries could move forward, because they were "in very bad shape."

"I believe in the next 24 to 48 hours, the first 20 trucks will come across the border," Biden told reporters at the White House as he hosted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The comments come about a week after the Rafah border crossing was effectively shuttered amid Israeli shelling. The crossing connects Gaza with Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. It is one of three posts connecting Gaza with the outside world. The other two connect Gaza with Israel.

All have been shuttered following Israel's operation against Hamas in retaliation for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air on Oct. 7.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In addition to launching a sweeping bombardment campaign ahead of an expected ground invasion, Israel ordered a "full siege" on Gaza that has led to electricity supplies being severed as water, food, fuel and medical supplies are also cut off by Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported Friday that 4,100 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's ongoing bombing campaign, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 elderly people.