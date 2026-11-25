Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Israel of imposing conditions that prevent births in Gaza, as the rights group's secretary-general urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible acts of genocide.

In a report released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Amnesty detailed the devastating impact of the war, which began in October 2023, on the physical, mental and reproductive health of women in Gaza.

Between October 2023 and October 2026, Israeli actions obstructed access to fertility treatments and contributed to pregnancy complications, including miscarriages and stillbirths, Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said at a news conference.

The report expresses "serious concerns that this outcome was intentional" but acknowledges that it is "not in a position to conclude this categorically."

Contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP), COGAT accused Amnesty of "echoing Hamas's false narratives."

It said more than 27,000 metric tons of medical equipment and medicine had entered Gaza since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire began in October 2025 and that 35 hospitals were operational, including "women's health and fertility facilities."

The report documents cases of women and girls killed or injured in Israeli attacks while seeking medical care or in maternity wards in Gaza.

Many women went through pregnancy or cared for their newborns despite their injuries and relentless bombardment, the report says.

Shortages of medical equipment have also compromised pregnancy monitoring, obstetric and postnatal care, as well as the diagnosis of complications, according to Amnesty.

It added that shortages of anesthetics and medicines needed to treat hemorrhaging during childbirth have sometimes had fatal consequences.

Amnesty attributed the shortages to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, which "contribute to rising maternal and neonatal mortality."

In light of these findings, Callamard called on the ICC to "consider the commission of genocide by Israeli officials since October 2023" and include "gender-based crimes and reproductive harms" in its investigation.

"Measures intended to prevent births" within a group constitute an act of genocide when undertaken with the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, that group," according to Article II of the U.N. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

No treatment available

Among the 228 interviews conducted for the report, two paramedics described two incidents in early 2026, a few hundred meters from the so-called Yellow Line, which demarcates the area under Israeli control in the Gaza Strip.

In both cases, a woman about to give birth and the ambulance dispatched to collect her came under fire, according to their testimony.

The report also cites the case of a 20-day-old infant who died in 2025 from an infection contracted after sharing an incubator with another sick baby.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began following Hamas's unprecedented Oct. 7, 2023, attack, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which operates under Hamas but whose figures are considered reliable by the U.N.

The ministry also reported a roughly 41% drop in live births in the first half of 2025 compared with 2022. The U.N. also recorded a decline in the number of deliveries in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Amnesty also said it had "found evidence" that Palestinian armed groups used hospitals, notably to hold hostages or "torture Palestinians." However, it said it had found no evidence supporting Israeli accusations that hospitals were used as Hamas command centers.

Before the war, Gaza had at least nine clinics offering in vitro fertilization (IVF), but none now provide the treatments, Amnesty said.

"Thousands of stored embryos, sperm and eggs were destroyed," it said.