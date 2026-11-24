At least 11 people were injured Tuesday when Yemen's Houthi fighters struck the tallest skyscraper in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, for the second time in less than a week, as the group's campaign continues to disrupt the Gulf's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense reported the injuries and posted a picture of the landmark tower housing the headquarters of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The image showed some damage to the building about halfway up the facade, similar to the impact from a strike on the same tower on Nov. 19, which caused damage but no injuries. Reuters could not immediately ⁠determine ⁠when the image was taken or the extent of the further damage from the latest strike.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthis said a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district had been targeted by a "terrorist attack" without providing further details.

The Houthi militia, which controls much of western Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has ⁠been firing at Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office buildings since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July in a knock-on from ​the U.S.-Iran war.

The attacks have caused the cancellation of ​most international flights to Riyadh, and forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, ⁠including soccer's ‌AFC Asian ‌Cup.

On the ground in Yemen, the ⁠war has caused a major humanitarian ‌crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their ​homes since July.

The Houthis ⁠have seized swathes of territory, forcing ⁠forces aligned with the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government to stage ⁠a major ​retreat this month. The Saudi-led coalition has conducted widespread air strikes.