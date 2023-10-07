At least 198 Palestinians were killed, 1,600 others were injured after Israeli attacks on Gaza on Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched an operation against Israel in response to what it said was it's non-stop attacks against the al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition to firing several thousand rockets at Israel, armed Palestinians entered the country by land, sea and air in the surprise attack, according to army sources.

Heavy fighting broke out with Israeli soldiers. There are unconfirmed reports of hostage-taking and kidnappings in the Gaza Strip. Warning sirens were blaring in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities in Israel, according to the army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials said the country is at war.