At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured after a vehicle transporting petroleum products overturned and burst into flames on a major ring road in Egypt, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, ⁠the ⁠ministry said. Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the 15 injured were taken to a nearby hospital and that he would head to the scene himself.

He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic ⁠regulations, and poor road conditions.

In recent years, Egypt has expanded its road ​network with new highways and bridges ​under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at ⁠easing ‌congestion ‌and accommodating rapid population growth ⁠and urban ‌expansion. While the projects have improved ​traffic flow in ⁠some areas, concerns ⁠over road safety persist.