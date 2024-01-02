At least four people, including senior Hamas official Saleh Arouri, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Hezbollah's TV station said top Hamas official Arouri was killed in the attack.

The Manar television station of Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group that has a stronghold in the area, said an explosion was heard near the Hadi Nasrallah highway close to a road junction.

It gave no details of the explosion, which comes a day before a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

A Reuters witness said the explosion may have been caused by a drone that hit the second floor of a building in the crowded neighborhood.

In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media. Arouri was a senior official in Hamas's politburo but was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs.

Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.

Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists, according to Hezbollah and security sources.