Bahrain said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility Saturday, sparking a fire and injuring two people, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed it launched a combined missile-and-drone assault targeting U.S. military positions in the Gulf kingdom, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

In a statement Sunday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said two ​people were injured in Iranian attacks ​on the ⁠country during the previous day – a Pakistani resident, who was in a critical condition, and a Bahraini citizen, who was stable.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February. Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defense teams were working to contain a fire at ⁠the industrial ⁠facility, the ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the site.

The government initially issued an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert.

Later, Bahrain's Defense Force said its air ⁠defenses had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it said, adding that Tehran was continuing its "systematic ​hostile approach" toward the kingdom.

The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried ​by Iranian state news agency IRNA, said their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on U.S. positions ⁠at the al-Riffa ‌and ‌Awali bases "in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated ⁠violations of Iranian airspace."

U.S. Central Command ‌did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards' ​account.

Bahrain has reported intercepting ⁠several Iranian aerial attacks in recent days. Gulf ⁠Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since ⁠the war broke ​out.