U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have recently pivoted in their approach to the Palestine-Israel crisis.

What was once unwavering support for Israel has transformed into a renewed emphasis on safeguarding the lives of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, just as the specter of an Israeli ground invasion looms.

Biden and his team assert that they remain steadfast in their belief that Israel has the inherent right and responsibility to protect itself, especially following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people in southern Israel.

However, the rapidly escalating number of Palestinian deaths, which now number in the thousands, the challenging task of freeing hostages held by Hamas, and a mounting chorus of concern from Arab nations, European allies, and some vocal voices on American soil have compelled the Biden administration to rally behind a call for a humanitarian pause in Israel's military operations and a focused effort on delivering essential aid to the Palestinian population, according to insiders and sources close to the administration.

A White House official has cited "the stark realities on the ground" in Gaza, where a worsening humanitarian crisis is unfolding, as the primary driver behind this shift in approach.

The administration's new stance is also informed by extensive dialogues with nations around the globe.

Behind the scenes, there has been a tug-of-war among President Biden and his advisers regarding the message that the United States ought to convey.

A former official in touch with current officials described this transformation as an evolution from "full-throated, unconditional hugging of Israel" to a more nuanced position.

The administration's adjustment in stance appears to be a response to the evolving circumstances and the looming prospect of a major Israeli military invasion, as highlighted by Aaron David Miller, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

For President Biden, 80, this evolution comes against the backdrop of a challenging path to reelection in 2024, as well as the prospect of some would-be supporters withholding their votes due to concerns over his approach to the Palestinian issue.

Notably, former President Barack Obama has cautioned that Israel's actions could have long-lasting repercussions.

Behind closed doors, Israeli officials and their U.S. allies have expressed apprehension that the world's attention may increasingly shift from the Oct. 7 actions by Hamas to the death and destruction resulting from the Israeli bombardments in Gaza.

Biden's team is urging their Israeli counterparts to carefully consider their exit strategy before embarking on a full-scale ground invasion.

U.S. officials have underscored the importance of avoiding hasty decisions, a lesson learned from the early stages of the Iraq war.

U.S. military advisers dispatched to the region are cautioning Israeli counterparts about the challenging terrain and the presence of tunnels and booby-trapped buildings, factors that could lead to increased deaths among both Israeli soldiers and Gaza civilians.

In a rare move concerning an ongoing foreign policy crisis, Obama has warned that cutting off food and water to Gaza could have lasting implications on Palestinian attitudes.

The White House has not confirmed whether there was coordination with Obama on this matter.

Pressure from Arab leaders has played a pivotal role in the evolving U.S. approach.

When Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, President Biden expressed full support for Israel's right to defend itself, without mentioning the Palestinian people.

However, during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to the Middle East, the death toll in Gaza surged due to Israeli airstrikes, and concerns deepened about the humanitarian situation.

Arab leaders, during meetings with Blinken, emphasized the urgent need to find a solution to the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Intense protests against Israel, following the recent bombing of a Palestinian hospital by Israeli airstrikes that killed around 500 people, served as a reminder of the risks associated with escalation during a ground assault.

The most significant shift in U.S. policy emerged when the administration expressed support for a pause in Israel's military operations to facilitate the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians.

White House security spokesperson John Kirby stated that the U.S. aims to ensure that Israel has the necessary tools to defend itself, while also maintaining humanitarian assistance to the region.

A day later, both Kirby and Blinken publicly advocated for a humanitarian pause, a response to appeals from the U.N. and international demands for the protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

President Biden's recent statements reflect a notable change in tone.

He stressed that Israel must do everything in its power to protect innocent civilians and called out "extremist settlers" on the West Bank for exacerbating the situation.

He also voiced support for efforts, post-crisis, to establish peace between Israel and a new Palestinian state.

However, President Biden maintained his unwavering support for Israel, expressing his lack of confidence in Palestinian casualty figures and emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself.

He noted, "I have no confidence" in the numbers provided by the Palestinians regarding the death toll in Gaza.