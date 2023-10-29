Gaza's Interior Ministry report Sunday multiple casualties in reported Israeli attacks on bus carrying civilians to southern part of besieged territory.
More than a million people have been internally displaced by indiscriminate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.
Details to follow ...
