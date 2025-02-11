A Hamas official on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to “let hell break out” if Israeli prisoners were not freed, insisting their release depends on maintaining the fragile cease-fire.

Hamas has begun releasing some prisoners gradually under the cease-fire, which has been in place since Jan. 19 but has delayed more releases until further notice, accusing Israel of breaching the cease-fire terms by continuing its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Trump, a close ally of Israel, said Monday that Hamas should release all the prisoners held by the resistance group by midday Saturday or he would propose canceling the Israel-Hamas cease-fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel remained determined to get all the prisoners back.

"We will continue to take determined and ruthless action until we return all of our prisoners – the living and the deceased," he said in a statement mourning Israeli Shlomo Mansour after the military confirmed he was killed during the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered Israel's genocidal Gaza war.

Trump has enraged Palestinians and Arab leaders and upended decades of U.S. policy, which has traditionally endorsed a possible two-state solution in the region, by trying to impose his vision of Gaza. The strip has been devastated by an Israeli military offensive and is short of food, water and shelter, and in need of foreign aid.

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties, and this is the only way to bring back the (Israeli) prisoners. The language of threats has no value and only complicates matters," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.