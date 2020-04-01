The coronavirus pandemic will plunge 8.3 million people in the Arab region into poverty, the United Nation's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said Wednesday.
The ESCWA also warned that 2 million people could become undernourished as a result.
"With today's estimates, a total of 101.4 million people in the region would be classified as poor, and 52 million as undernourished," the U.N. agency said.
Women and young adults working in the informal sector and who have no access to social welfare are among the most vulnerable, said ESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti.
"Arab governments must ensure a swift emergency response to protect their people from falling into poverty and food insecurity owing to the impact of COVID-19," Dashti added.
The ESCWA last month warned that the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out more than 1.7 million jobs across the Arab world this year.
The coronavirus has infected more than 880,000 people around the globe, killing over 44,000. At least 185,00 have so far recovered from the disease.
