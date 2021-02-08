The Daesh terror group on Monday ambushed a regime convoy in eastern Syria, killing at least 26 pro-Assad regime, a Britain-based war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the early morning ambush in the province of Deir Ezzor came as the convoy combed the area for terrorists.
"Violent clashes between the two sides led to large human losses," it said, calling the toll from fighting the "largest since the start of the year".
