The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that more than 5,000 people were killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave. The number now stands at 5,087 and 2,055 among them were children, the ministry said. The Health Ministry said an additional 15,273 people were injured in the attacks by Israel, which has continued to launch daily bombardments on the city since early October.

