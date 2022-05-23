The death toll from a building collapse in Iran's southern city of Abadan has reached 10, the official IRNA news agency reported Tuesday, with some people still missing.

The 10-story residential and commercial building partially collapsed on Monday, leaving at least 80 people under the rubble, according to state TV.

"After hours of emergency efforts, 30 people trapped under the rubble were extracted alive and taken to hospital to treat their injuries," a deputy governor of the Khuzestan province told IRNA.

The number of people still trapped under the rubble remains unclear.

According to the earlier reports, the premises was still under construction. The semi-official Mehr news agency had identified the building as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir street in the city, which is close to the border with Iraq.

State TV said emergency teams were being dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation, with two teams of rescue dogs, a helicopter and seven rescue vehicles already at the scene. It showed footage of angry Abadan residents shouting slogans against the city authorities.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.