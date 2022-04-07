At least six people were critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said late Thursday.

Police earlier reported that three to five people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred Thursday night in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants. The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred on Dizengoff Street, an area with several bars and restaurants that is packed on Thursday night, the first of the Israeli weekend.

Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel's Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

"A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," Levy said on Channel 13 television.

"Don't leave your homes. Don't stick your heads out of the window. Stay off your balconies," he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by assailants including Palestinians and terrorist groups killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.