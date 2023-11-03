The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza are having far-reaching mental-health effects on the besieged territory's population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Everyone in Gaza would need psychological support, Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for the Palestinian Territories, said Thursday.

He recalled that Gaza's more than 2 million inhabitants had previously been burdened for years by conflict and by blockades imposed by Israel.

Some WHO staff on the ground are also struggling with mental health problems, Peeperkorn said in a video link from the U.N. health agency in Geneva.

"They are utterly desperate, utterly depressed, and no vision about life any more," he reported. Moreover, in its ongoing contacts with Palestinian health workers, WHO was receiving worrying reports about their mental state, he said.

In Israel, as well, those who were affected by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, have been traumatized, reported Michel Tieren, WHO's representative in Israel.