Iran has no plans to hold talks with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said Thursday in a state TV interview, directly contradicting President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington was set to meet with Iranian officials next week.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was assessing whether talks with the U.S. were in its interest, following five previous rounds of negotiations that were cut short by Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The U.S. and Israel said the strikes were meant to curb Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons, while Iran says its nuclear program is solely geared toward civilian use.

Aragchi said the damages to nuclear sites "were not little” and that relevant authorities were figuring out the new realities of Iran’s nuclear program, which he said would inform Iran’s future diplomatic stance.

Araghchi also said that damage to Iran's nuclear sites from the 12-day war with Israel was "serious," as the country begins assessing the conflict's impact.

"A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," he told state television.

"Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda," he added.

"These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that air strikes that the United States launched against Iran's nuclear sites in support of ally Israel "obliterated" the facilities.