An Israeli strike killed three Palestinians in Gaza City on Saturday as they traveled in a vehicle carrying food and documents bearing the logo of World Central Kitchen, raising fresh concerns over the safety of humanitarian operations in the war-ravaged enclave.

Gaza's Health Ministry and eyewitnesses reported the deaths. The vehicle appeared to be transporting packaged food for distribution, according to a Reuters witness who saw the aftermath of the attack.

The Israeli military said it had targeted several Hamas members in the area but provided no further details. It did not immediately respond to questions about why it struck a vehicle that appeared to be carrying humanitarian supplies.

World Central Kitchen, an international aid organization that provides meals to Palestinians in Gaza, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abu Zein Al-Daya, an eyewitness, said the vehicle was about to distribute food and drinks to children when it was struck by a missile.

Cooked rice meals were scattered across the area after the attack, while the vehicle was partially covered in the victims' blood, according to the Reuters witness. Documents bearing the World Central Kitchen logo were found inside.

The strike brought renewed attention to the dangers facing aid workers and humanitarian operations in Gaza. In April 2024, an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen employees, including citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

Following an investigation, the Israeli military acknowledged what it described as serious operational errors and procedural violations. However, in 2026, it said it had found no grounds to open criminal investigations into the incident.

Israeli attacks kill at least 10 Palestinians in two days

The latest strike came amid continued Israeli attacks across Gaza despite a U.S.-backed cease-fire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, and halted major fighting without ending military operations.

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured Friday in Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling and gunfire across the enclave, according to Palestinian medical sources and local witnesses.

In central Gaza, an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Bureij refugee camp, killing four Palestinians and wounding several others, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses said the drone targeted people gathered on land belonging to the Abu Huweishel family inside the camp. Medical officials did not immediately provide an exact number of injuries or details about their severity.

Earlier Friday, another Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians near the entrance to Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources.

A separate attack killed 60-year-old Diab Issa Radi in the New Camp area of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Local sources said an Israeli drone struck him as he walked along a street, killing him instantly. His body was taken to Al-Awda Hospital.

Elsewhere in Nuseirat, four Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people on Al-Ishrin Street.

Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire also wounded five Palestinians, including a woman, in the Maghazi refugee camp, medical sources said.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were injured, one seriously, when an Israeli drone targeted an electric bicycle in the southern Sabra neighborhood. The wounded were taken to Al-Shifa and Al-Ahli Baptist hospitals.

Israeli forces also carried out demolitions in several areas, using explosive-laden boxes dropped by drones to destroy Palestinian buildings and structures near military-controlled positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents along Al-Tina Street, south of Khan Younis. Local sources also reported the demolition of homes and other buildings using explosives in areas east of the city under Israeli control.

The latest violence followed further attacks Thursday, when four Palestinians were killed, including one who succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier strike. Several others, including two women and a child, were injured.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the cease-fire had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday.

Cease-fire fails to stop Gaza's humanitarian crisis

The October 2025 cease-fire ended major hostilities but has failed to prevent continued Israeli attacks or resolve the central disputes surrounding the agreement, including Hamas' disarmament.

Israeli forces have expanded their control to around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half of the territory when the cease-fire began. Hamas retains control of a narrow strip along the enclave's Mediterranean coast.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the truce took effect, according to Palestinian and Israeli figures, respectively.

Israel also briefly launched a ground operation in Gaza earlier this week and killed six people in a strike on a hospital, saying the attack targeted a Hamas commander.

The continuing violence comes after more than two years of Israeli military operations that have devastated Gaza, displaced its entire population and triggered a severe hunger crisis.

The campaign has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 since October 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Most of the victims have been women and children.

The destruction has affected an estimated 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving much of its population dependent on humanitarian assistance.

Israel maintains that its military campaign is an act of self-defense following the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion by Hamas members, who killed about 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 others in Israel.

Scholars and a United Nations inquiry have described Israel's campaign in Gaza as genocide, an accusation Israel rejects.