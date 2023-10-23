The health authorities in the Gaza Strip, which is currently being bombarded by indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes, urged Egypt to open the Rahaf crossing to enable the transfer of injured Palestinians from the blockaded enclave.

"We appeal to the Arab Republic of Egypt to open the Rafah border crossing and secure the import of medical assistance and fuel, as well as the departure of injured people and patients," the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Monday.

The ministry also urged International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) branches in neighboring countries to provide blood donations and the United Nations to advocate for the delivery of fuel to the hospitals in the coastal area.

For over two weeks, Israel has pummelled the Palestinian territory with airstrikes, following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The bombing campaign has killed over 5,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In comparison, the Israeli death toll stands at 1,400 people.