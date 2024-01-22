Israeli attacks and street battles raged across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with Palestinian health officials reporting the death toll exceeding 25,000 since the war reignited in October.

Gaza's Health Ministry stated that 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, marking one of the deadliest days of Israel's attacks.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas members occurred in various locations, ranging from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis in the south, which has been a focal point of recent Israeli operations.

Israeli planes resumed heavy bombing on Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, and explosions echoed throughout the city.

Explosions lit up the skies in parts of the Khan Younis refugee camp, and Palestinian health officials said one Palestinian was killed and seven were wounded in one airstrike as night fell.

Israel claimed its troops had cleared much of northern Gaza of Hamas' military network, and more than 1 million residents of that enclave have moved south to flee their bombardments.

However, fighting has continued in the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas around Gaza City.

Israel unleashed its campaign to eliminate Hamas after the group's Oct. 7 incursion on Israel.

Israel believes it is fighting "a threat to its very existence."

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that since Oct. 7, 25,105 Palestinians, mostly women and children, had been killed and 62,681 had been wounded by Israeli strikes.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for what he called the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general," Guterres said.

Guterres also said it was unacceptable for Israel to resist statehood for Palestinians, and such a stance would indefinitely prolong a conflict.

Hamas conditions rejected

His comments followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to rule out the two-state solution to the decadeslong Israel-Palestinian conflict, as urged by the U.S. and most other governments.

Netanyahu's office said that in talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, he "reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed, Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty."

On Sunday, Netanyahu rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas.

EU hopes

On Monday, the Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers are to meet their European Union counterparts in Brussels as the EU considers potential steps toward a comprehensive peace.

Hamas said Washington was ignoring Palestinian suffering and deaths while supporting Israeli actions financially and militarily.

Hamas called its Oct. 7 assault a "necessary step."

"It was a defensive act in the frame of getting rid of the Israeli occupation, reclaiming Palestinian rights and on the way for liberation and independence," Hamas said in a statement.

However, Israel's attacks displaced most of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people from their homes.

The Israeli attacks have razed large areas to the ground and destroyed hospitals and the remaining hospitals and humanitarian agencies are struggling to cope. Palestinians described conditions as dire.

"We struggle to survive bombs, but frankly, we try to survive hunger more," Amer, 32, a father of three from northern Gaza, said. "Finding food for the family and children has become a more challenging adventure than surviving war."

Israel's military said soldiers had killed 15 Palestinian "gunmen" in the north, while snipers, backed by air support, had killed several others in Khan Younis, an account that Hamas dismissed.

Palestinians said fighting has raged in Jabalia for the past three days.

Some buildings caught fire, and smoke rose where bombs had fallen.

Along Gaza's southern coast, witnesses said Israeli warships shelled the beach.

In the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million displaced people are concentrated, three Palestinians were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a car.

Another car was hit in Gaza City, killing three people, health officials said.

Violence has also surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Hamas' rival, the Palestinian Authority (PA), has limited self-rule.

A relative cries during the funerals of some of the Palestinians killed during a dayslong Israeli raid in a refugee camp in Tulkarm, the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Jan. 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian Health Ministry there said Israeli forces have killed 360 Palestinians since Oct. 7.