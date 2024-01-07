The invading Israeli military has allegedly looted cash, gold and artifacts worth over $25 million from the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The media office reported heard "dozens of testimonies provided by residents of the Gaza Strip regarding the theft of money, gold and artifacts estimated at 90 million shekels ($24.5 million) over the past 92 days by the Israeli occupation army."

"Theft operations occurred in various ways, the first of which was at the checkpoints, such as Salah al-Din Street, where they stole from the displaced people who had moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, their bags containing their valuable possessions such as money, gold, and artifacts," said the office.

It added that another method involved "burglaries of homes whose residents were asked to evacuate. There they (Israeli army) took souvenir photos and video clips of their crimes, some of which were posted on their social media accounts, as seen in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza."

It pointed out that Israeli newspapers documented the crime, with the Yedioth Ahronoth describing it as a "systematic theft of the money of the Gazans."

There has been no comments yet from Israeli authorities on the accusations.