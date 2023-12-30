At least 21,672 Palestinians were killed in incessant Israeli strikes and ground offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

A ministry statement said 165 Gazans were killed over the past 24 hours, while 56,165 others have been wounded in the fighting.

The majority of casualties are civilians, mostly women and children, 65 journalists and 312 healthcare workers are among the dead, it added.

Israeli forces have rounded up thousands of Gazans during their ground offensive, with 99 healthcare workers still among the detainees according to the ministry.

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli strikes on the Zawayda area of the central Gaza Strip on Dec. 30, 2023. (AFP Photo

Health officials reported detainees have been subjected to "cruel physical and psychological torture, starvation, thirst, sleep deprivation, and continuous interrogation in extreme cold."

Gaza's health ministry appealed Saturday to the international community for more support, including greater assistance in evacuating more patients.

Fewer than 1% of the war wounded have been able to leave Gaza for treatment abroad, through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the ministry said.

The fighting has put 23 hospitals and 53 health centers out of service, while 104 ambulances have been destroyed, the ministry said.

"Enough with this war! We are totally exhausted," said Umm Louay Abu Khater, a 49-year-old woman who had fled her home in Khan Younis, taking refuge in Rafah.

"We are constantly displaced from one place to another in cold weather," she said. "The bombs keep falling on us day and night."

The Israeli army kept up its campaign in the face of mounting international pushback, reporting "fierce battles" and air strikes across the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.