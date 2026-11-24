More than two years of genocide have set human development in the Gaza Strip back an estimated 77 years, devastating its economy, destroying essential infrastructure and leaving millions of people displaced, according to a joint assessment by the United Nations, World Bank and European Union.

The final Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) estimates that Gaza's Human Development Index (HDI) has fallen to 0.339, its lowest recorded level since measurements began.

The assessment covers the destruction and losses caused by the conflict between Oct. 7, 2023, and the cease-fire agreement of Oct. 9, 2025.

Drawing on satellite imagery, ground-verified information and established assessment methods, it examines the impact on infrastructure, economic activity and essential social services.

Its findings reveal a humanitarian and economic catastrophe that extends beyond damaged buildings, with widespread displacement, interrupted education, deteriorating health care and destroyed livelihoods threatening Gaza's prospects for recovery.

Physical infrastructure damage is estimated at $35.2 billion, while economic and social losses account for another $22.7 billion, bringing the combined impact to $57.9 billion.

The institutions estimate that Gaza will require approximately $71.4 billion over the next decade to recover and rebuild. Of that amount, $26.3 billion will be needed during the first 18 months to restore essential services, repair critical infrastructure and support economic recovery.

Housing has suffered the greatest destruction, accounting for approximately $18 billion, or 51% of total physical damage. Rebuilding the sector will require an estimated $16.2 billion.

More than 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, while over 1.2 million residents have lost their homes.

Commerce and industry have sustained $6.35 billion in physical damage, followed by transport infrastructure at $3.2 billion and water and sanitation facilities at $1.7 billion.

The destruction has also crippled Gaza's health and education systems. More than half of its hospitals are nonfunctional, while nearly all schools have been destroyed or damaged. The economy has contracted by approximately 84%, leaving businesses, workers and families struggling to survive.

Clearing the rubble presents another enormous challenge. More than 68 million metric tonnes of debris must be removed and managed, at an estimated cost exceeding $1.7 billion. Agriculture and food systems also face urgent recovery needs, requiring approximately $7.5 billion during the first 18 months to address food insecurity and restore productive capacity.

The humanitarian consequences have been equally devastating, with approximately 1.9 million people, representing most of Gaza's population, displaced during the conflict. Many have been forced to move repeatedly as fighting and destruction made their homes uninhabitable.

Women, children and people with disabilities have faced particularly severe consequences. More than 40% of pregnant and breastfeeding women are severely malnourished, while approximately two-thirds suffer from anemia.

Virtually all children are estimated to need mental health and psychosocial support after prolonged exposure to violence, displacement and the loss of family members and homes.

Approximately 728,000 school-aged children and young people have been out of formal education for more than two years. At least 792 teachers and other school personnel have been killed, while formal education for children with disabilities has been almost entirely suspended.

Palestinian mourners carry the body of one of four people killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous night during a funeral at the Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The conflict has also left at least 41,844 people with life-changing disabilities requiring long-term rehabilitation, approximately one-quarter of them children. Conservative estimates put the number of amputations between 5,000 and 6,500.

Meanwhile, the collapse of health care, water supply, sanitation and waste management has left the population increasingly vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

The assessment's estimate of a 77-year development setback reflects the cumulative effects of the conflict on living standards, employment, food security, gender equality and social inclusion.

An earlier assessment by the United Nations Development Programme and its partners in 2024 had estimated that Gaza's human development had been pushed back approximately 69 years. The final 2026 assessment revised that figure after incorporating the wider consequences of the conflict through October 2025.

The report stresses that reconstruction must be Palestinian-led, inclusive and focused on rebuilding stronger institutions and essential services. Women and young people should have meaningful roles in determining recovery priorities.

However, the three institutions warn that rebuilding infrastructure alone cannot guarantee lasting recovery. Gaza and the West Bank must remain politically, economically and territorially connected under a single legitimate, sovereign and democratic Palestinian government.

The assessment identifies a sustained cease-fire, adequate security, unrestricted humanitarian access and restored essential services as critical conditions for reconstruction.

It also calls for the movement of people, goods and rebuilding materials to be facilitated, alongside transparent governance, a functioning financial system and the resolution of housing and property ownership disputes.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed cited the findings in remarks ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Nov. 29, emphasizing that recovery must address the destruction of communities and social ties alongside physical reconstruction.

She condemned the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, rejected the collective punishment of Palestinians and called for unhindered humanitarian assistance and continued support for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Mohammed also reaffirmed the U.N.'s support for a two-state solution, with Israel and an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living side by side along pre-1967 lines.

The assessment provides a technical foundation for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction planning, although its figures remain subject to further verification as additional information becomes available.