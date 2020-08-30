More than half of Lebanon's population risks facing a food crisis in the aftermath of a Beirut port blast that compounded the country's many woes, a U.N. agency said Sunday.

"More than half of the country's population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year's end," the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said.

"Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis," ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti said. Lebanon's government, she said, must prioritize the rebuilding of silos at the Beirut port, the country's largest grain storage.

Lebanon was mired in an economic collapse even before the cataclysmic Aug. 4 blast at Beirut's port. Lebanon defaulted on its debt, while the local currency has plummeted in value on the black market, and poverty rates have soared, on top of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. "The yearly average inflation rate is expected to be more than 50% in 2020, compared with 2.9% in 2019," ESCWA said in a statement. Lebanon relies on imports for 85% of its food needs, and the annihilation of the silos at the Beirut port could worsen an already alarming situation, aid agencies and experts have said.

The death toll from this month's Beirut port blast has risen to 190 with more than 6,500 injured and three people missing, Lebanon's caretaker government said in a report dated Sunday. The Aug. 4 explosion left 300,000 people homeless and caused $15 billion in direct damage, said the report issued on Sunday by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. It said 50,000 houses, nine major hospitals and 178 schools had been damaged.