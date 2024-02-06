Palestinian resistance group Hamas responded positively to a U.S. proposal for a hostage deal with Israel in exchange for a pause in Gaza, Qatar's prime minister said.

"We have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the general framework of the agreement with regards to hostages. The reply includes some comments, but in general, it is positive," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a news conference in Doha with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal that would see Hamas release hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas' response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

"There's still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," Blinken said.

The top U.S. diplomat, who is in the Middle East for a hostage deal, also said the Saudi crown prince reiterated 'strong interest' in Israel normalization after the Gaza conflict.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks in Cairo on Tuesday with Blinken.

The talks focused on efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, swapping detainees and the entry of aid to end the human suffering in the strip, the presidency said in a statement.

El-Sissi highlighted Egypt's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with international relief agencies, the statement said.