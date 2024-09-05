The lead negotiator of Hamas called on the United States to exert real pressure on Israel for a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, as he accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of turning away from a cease-fire in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, while hostage families called on Washington to bypass Israel and make deal directly with Hamas.

"If the U.S. administration and its President (Joe) Biden really want to reach a cease-fire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said, according to a Hamas statement.

Hostages' families press White House to bypass Israel, make deal directly with Hamas

Families of U.S. hostages held by Hamas have pressed the White House to seriously consider bypassing Israel and cutting a unilateral deal with Hamas for their release, according to U.S. media reports.

Discussions of this option are currently underway within the Biden administration, as reported by NBC television, citing five unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The administration is considering options that exclude Israel, according to sources.

Officials told the families that they are committed to exploring "every option," but indicated that a deal involving both Hamas and Israel remains the best approach.

The renewed push for a deal, even one bypassing Israel, comes after the body of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli American hostage, was retrieved last week in Gaza.

Talk of a unilateral deal has also emerged as family members and some administration officials increasingly doubt that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will agree to a cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Many analysts and international observers, as well as critics in Israel, suggest that Netanyahu has no desire or intent to end the war, but instead wants to continue it in the interest of his political survival.

But as the US continues to be Israel's biggest supporter in the war, it seems unclear how the White House would negotiate directly with Hamas without at least curbing that support to Tel Aviv.

Months of peace efforts, stalled by Netanyahu

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 94,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.