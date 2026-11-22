An Israeli strike killed three people in a food delivery vehicle in Gaza City Saturday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, prompting Hamas to call for an urgent meeting of cease-fire mediators and guarantors.

The Palestinian resistance group said those killed were soup kitchen workers delivering meals to displaced Palestinians.

The strike hit the vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, southwestern Gaza City, and wounded others, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli military claimed its forces were targeting Islamic Jihad members in the area and that the vehicle was transporting food to members of the group. Reuters could not independently verify that account, and Islamic Jihad did not immediately comment.

Witnesses said the vehicle carried food and papers bearing the World Central Kitchen logo, but the charity said the truck was not affiliated with it.

World Central Kitchen, however, said the driver had previously worked for the charity and the other two people in the vehicle were not its workers.

Reuters video showed witnesses displaying papers bearing the charity’s logo on meals of cooked rice recovered after the strike.

Hamas, meanwhile, urged mediators to press Israel to fulfill its cease-fire commitments, protect civilians and aid workers and allow food and humanitarian supplies into Gaza without obstruction.

The aunt of Khaled Naeem, who was killed in an israeli strike on a vehicle earlier, comforts his 12-year-old son Awad ahead of his funeral at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Palestine, Nov. 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The group accused Israel of targeting relief operations and using hunger and humanitarian aid to coerce Palestinians, calling for concrete action beyond condemnation.

It had also appealed for intervention earlier Friday after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.

The strike followed a brief Israeli ground operation in Gaza earlier in the week and an attack on a hospital that killed six people. Israel said the hospital strike targeted a Hamas member.

A U.S.-backed cease-fire reached in October 2025 halted major fighting but has neither stopped Israeli attacks nor secured Hamas’ disarmament.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli attacks had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 since the truce, according to figures released Thursday, before the latest reported deaths. Israel says five of its soldiers have died since the cease-fire.

Israeli forces now control about two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half when the agreement took effect, while Hamas controls a narrow stretch along the coast.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, according to health authorities. The war has devastated the territory’s infrastructure, caused a hunger crisis and displaced its population.

Scholars and a United Nations inquiry have concluded that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, which was triggered by October 2023 Hamas incursion that caused 1,200 deaths.