The leaders of Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have discussed the situation in Gaza, besieged by Israel.

Meeting in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah met with Salih al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Islamic Jihad secretary-general, where they "reviewed developments in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing confrontations at the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine," as reported by Al-Manar on Wednesday, a TV channel affiliated with Hezbollah.

"Recent events in the Gaza Strip since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7 and subsequent developments on all fronts were reviewed," it added.

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the Lebanese border followed the start of the conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since Oct. 7.

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign on Gaza following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, putting the enclave’s residents under total siege and a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies. Aid supplies have since started to trickle in, but at levels far below the needs of Gaza.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.