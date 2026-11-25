Iran-backed Houthi rebels have advanced toward Aden, the southern port city serving as the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, while threatening to target Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports if Riyadh attacks the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, marking a further escalation in the confrontation between the two sides.

The Houthis have moved about 60 kilometers (37 miles) closer to Aden after government-aligned forces withdrew from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, allowing the rebels to strengthen their control over territory surrounding the strategic waterway, a Yemeni military official said Tuesday.

Col. Majed al-Nuzaily, spokesman for the Yemeni army, said pro-government forces had deployed north and west of Aden, establishing what he described as "a defense line built to stop the Houthi advance."

"Aden is a red line," he said during an online briefing.

Aden has served as the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and forced the government to relocate.

The southern port city remains strategically important because of its position along the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

During the same briefing, Yemeni Foreign Ministry official Marwan al-Noman called on the United States and other Western countries to strengthen support for Yemen's coast guard, particularly its efforts to intercept weapons being smuggled to the Houthis.

He also urged Western governments to provide additional training for Yemeni forces operating on the ground, warning that the group's activities threatened both Yemen and international maritime security.

"The Houthis are a terrorist organization. They threaten Yemenis first, and then every nation whose ships cross the Red Sea," al-Noman said.

Houthis threaten Saudi ports

The confrontation took a further turn Wednesday when the Houthis threatened to target Jeddah and all other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast if Riyadh carried out threats to attack Hodeidah, a major port under the group's control.

In a statement delivered by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group urged employees, port workers and people living nearby to evacuate immediately. It also called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from the ports.

The warning came a day after a Houthi drone struck a tower in Riyadh's financial district, injuring at least 11 people, according to Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis vowed a firm response.

The latest threats reflect an expanding confrontation in which both sides have increasingly targeted strategic infrastructure, including ports, airports and energy facilities.

Following the Houthi statement, the Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday it had targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed several targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran.

Hodeidah, on Yemen's Red Sea coast, is the main entry point for food, fuel and other essential supplies into Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.

The port has long served as a critical gateway for humanitarian assistance and commercial imports, providing a lifeline for millions of people in a country heavily dependent on imported food.

Any disruption to operations at Hodeidah could further complicate the delivery of essential supplies to civilians already facing severe humanitarian needs.

Strategic waterways

Renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has intensified since September, when the rebels advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Houthis have since stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has increased airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

The growing confrontation has placed two critical maritime routes, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea shipping corridor, at the center of regional security concerns.

The waterways are vital for international trade and energy shipments, linking the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Interior Ministry said Tuesday that shelling in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen killed three civilians, including a child, and wounded two other children, citing local police.

The ministry, which is aligned with the internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the attack.