United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran next week to hold meetings with Iranian officials, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Thursday, more than two months after Iran promised to host him.
"We can confirm that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with high-level Iranian government officials in Tehran on Tuesday, 23 November," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a news conference in Vienna, where his agency is based, upon his return that same day.
