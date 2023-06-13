Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israeli strikes on Gaza last month could amount to a "war crime," adding that Palestinian armed groups should be investigated on the same charges for rocket fire.

Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, including Islamic Jihad, traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.

The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population."

It also accused Palestinian armed groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes."

Amnesty said the Israeli military operations damaged 2,943 housing units, including 103 homes that were completely destroyed.

"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate airstrikes that killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks ... is a war crime."

Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars since the conservative Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

The Israeli army claims more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel from May 10-13 before a cease-fire came into effect.

"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment on Amnesty's claims.

A spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad said the group "welcomes" the report.

"We are doing our part to defend ourselves against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," it added in a statement.

Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip which has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas rose to power.