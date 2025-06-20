Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that while toppling Iran’s leadership is not Israel’s official objective, it could be an unintended consequence of its military campaign.

“The issue of regime change is, first and foremost, a matter for the Iranian people. There’s no substitute for that,” Netanyahu told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster. “That’s why I haven’t presented it as a goal. It could be a result, but it’s not a formal or declared objective.”

Netanyahu also said Israel has the capability to eliminate all of Iran’s nuclear facilities – with or without the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu spoke before the White House said Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved.

Military analysts believe Israel may need the help of U.S. military bunker-busting bombs to destroy the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the crown jewel of Iran’s nuclear program buried beneath a mountain near the city of Qom.

Asked whether Fordow could be targeted without American assistance, Netanyahu said: “We have the power to remove all our targets, all their nuclear facilities, but the president’s decision – whether he wants to join or not – is, again, his decision.

“He will do what is good for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel. And I must say that, up to this moment, everyone is doing their part,” Netanyahu added.

On Wednesday, Trump said the United States alone had the capability to destroy or dismantle Fordow. “But that doesn’t mean I’m going to do it – at all,” he said.