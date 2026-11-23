Iran said Monday it would use all available means to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions, while reiterating that reopening the Strait of Hormuz depends on Washington meeting its conditions.

"We will certainly not tolerate these actions and will use all available means to counter U.S. aggression," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

Baghaei said Iran was examining measures to counter the blockade and sanctions and would implement them in accordance with decisions taken by its leadership, without providing details.

He characterized the U.S. measures as military aggression and invoked Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

"You should bear in mind that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade undoubtedly constitutes an act of military aggression against Iran," he said.

The blockade on Iran-related oil exports was imposed April 13, lifted in June after Washington and Tehran reached an understanding, and restored July 14 after the agreement collapsed. Washington subsequently announced additional sanctions and a task force to disrupt land routes into Iran.

The June agreement outlined a path toward a permanent settlement, but negotiations stalled over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies and trade.

Iran says it controls passage through the strait and will reopen it only if Washington meets conditions including an end to hostilities, the lifting of the blockade and sanctions relief. Tehran has previously said the waterway could reopen within two days if its demands are met.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Nov. 16, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"If the American side fulfills its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time," Baghaei said.

Visible Iranian crude exports have fallen to near zero in recent months because of the blockade.

TankerTrackers.com said last week that a tanker was loading Iranian crude through a ship-to-ship transfer in the Gulf and could become the first vessel to successfully export the country’s crude since the blockade was reinstated in July.

Baghaei described reports about Iranian ships loading oil as "speculations."

Iranian forces have repeatedly reported ships catching fire in recent weeks while attempting to use routes through the strait that Tehran considers off-limits.

Asked about last week’s summit between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in Shenzhen, Baghaei said decisions about Iran would be made in Tehran.

"No decision regarding Iran will be made anywhere outside Tehran," he said.

The war began Feb. 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and what it described as U.S. military facilities in Arab countries.

The conflict subsequently widened as Iran-backed armed groups in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq joined the fighting. Iran’s efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz prompted the U.S. counterblockade of Iranian ports, with the waterway becoming a central focus of the war and stalled diplomatic efforts.