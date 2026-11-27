Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to the country’s adversaries Friday, with Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi signaling potential military action in the air and at sea in a post on X.

Breaking the blockade of Iran was the country's "firm mission ⁠and unwavering determination", he ​said, a reference ​to the ⁠blockade ‌imposed ‌by the ⁠United ‌States ​on Iranian ⁠ports.

Mousavi issued a warning to Washington, saying no blockade imposed on Iran could break the Iranian people’s resolve to defend their country or remain in place indefinitely.

“The enemy should expect our action in the air and at sea,” he said.

Mousavi stressed that breaking the blockade was an unequivocal duty and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to do so.