Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets Sunday on the first anniversary of a revolt against a political system failing to deliver basic services and against the growing influence of pro-Iran militias.

Anti-government protests that erupted in Iraq in October 2019 lasted several months before being crushed, at a cost of nearly 600 lives and 30,000 wounded. The mobilization kept up the protest movement's key demand for the ouster of the entire ruling class accused of corruption and being beholden to neighboring Iran.

A campaign of targeted assassinations of leading figures of the revolt followed, with the United Nations pinning responsibility on militias. The burgeoning protests helped usher in Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in May, but he has yet to deliver on any major reforms.

A World Bank report says one in three young people is unemployed in Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest oil producer. With lifeline oil prices plummeting, the knock-on effect has been brutal for the average Iraqi, with salaries delayed and basic services sorely lacking.

In his address to the nation, Kadhimi said parliamentary elections now scheduled for June 2021, brought forward partly in response to protesters' demands, would go ahead. Iraq's parliament is stacked with pro-Iran blocs resistant to tangible political reforms, as debate on a new electoral law is held up. Armed pro-Iran factions have accused protesters of being "agents" of the U.S. "occupier."