Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia has threatened to increase attacks on U.S. forces in the country, in response to the airstrike targeting the Hashd al-Shaabi group on the Iraq-Syria border on late Sunday.
"Extremism in the attitude and approach of the U.S. should be responded to with action, not condemnation," Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah commander, said in a Telegram message on Monday.
He called for increasing attacks on the "enemy's" headquarters and bases.
Al-Askari also called on Iraqi security forces to cooperate with militias to liberate the country's territories from the "occupier."
Earlier Monday, the U.S. announced in a statement by Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby that it launched targeted airstrikes "against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region."
Iraq's national security cabinet Monday condemned the airstrike, considering the strike "a blatant violation" of Iraq's sovereignty. A statement following a security cabinet emergency meeting, headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said Iraq will "study all legal options to prevent the repetition of such attacks."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.