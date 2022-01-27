Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails are suffering amid frigid temperatures due to a lack of heating and authorities blocking donations of winter clothes, a Palestinian official body said Thursday.

"All detainees suffer from shortages of clothes and blankets and a lack of heating that could protect them from the cold weather," the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-run Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said in a statement.

The statement added that Israeli authorities also hindered and restricted the distribution of cold-weather clothing and blankets for the inmates.

It added that Israel's inhumane policy is part of a systematic effort to erode Palestinian detainees' determination and resilience.

The statement demanded that international human rights groups intervene to help the Palestinian detainees.

As of last December, Palestinian NGOs estimated that there are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 600 suffering from illnesses as well as 160 juveniles and 34 women inmates.