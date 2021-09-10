Two of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from an Israeli jail earlier this week have been caught by police, a spokesperson said Friday.
The two escapees were captured on Mount Precipice, a Christian holy site near the Arab city of Nazareth, in northern Israel, the police spokesperson said in a statement.
On Monday, six Palestinian prisoners escaped the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink. The men reportedly appeared to have received some outside help. While it was hailed by Palestinian factions as a "big victory,” the prison break was viewed in Israel as unacceptable security and intelligence failure.
The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said an alert was sounded around 3 a.m. (12 a.m. GMT) by locals who spotted "suspicious figures" outside the prison. In footage that recalled the iconic 1994 prison escape film "The Shawshank Redemption," the IPS released a video that showed agents inspecting a narrow tunnel beneath a sink and another showing a hole just outside the prison walls.
On Wednesday, Israeli forces detained the relatives of the Palestinian prisoners, according to a Palestinian nongovernmental organization (NGO).
Gilboa – which opened in 2004 during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising – is a high-security site where hundreds of Palestinians are incarcerated.
