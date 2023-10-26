Israel is ready to consider a "large-scale" agreement to facilitate the release of a large number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, reports said Thursday.

Tel Aviv "informed mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, that it is ready to consider a large-scale exchange deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip," the public broadcaster KAN said.

"The deal includes the release of a large number of prisoners held by Hamas in Gaza," the broadcaster said.

Hamas, in return, wants fuel to be allowed into Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and a cease-fire, KAN said.

There was no comment from Hamas on the report.

The Israeli army says that 224 Israelis are held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed almost 50 of the hostages seized in surprise cross-border attacks, as the United Nations warned "nowhere is safe" in the territory.

Hamas' statement came after Israel sent tanks, troops and armored bulldozers into the enclave in a "targeted raid" overnight that the military said destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing.

"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Hamas released four prisoners after mediation by Egypt and Qatar.

Israel has launched relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Over 8,400 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.