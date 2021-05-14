Israeli troops invaded late Thursday the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing military operation, which has left scores of civilians including children killed so far, against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a brief message on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, which is, under normal circumstances, a time of festivity for Muslims.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed that Israeli soldiers had entered the Palestinian enclave.

Masses of red flames illuminated the skies as the deafening blasts from the outskirts of Gaza City jolted people awake. The strikes were so strong that people inside the city, several kilometers away, could be heard screaming in fear.

Israel previously said that it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, as the two bitter enemies plunged closer to all-out war. Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

The stepped-up fighting came as communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night, with Arab and Jewish mobs clashing in the flashpoint town of Lod. The fighting took place despite a bolstered police presence ordered by the nation’s leaders.

The four-day burst of violence has pushed Israel into uncharted territory — dealing with the most intense fighting it has ever had with Hamas while simultaneously coping with the worst Arab-Jewish violence inside Israel in decades. A late-night barrage of rocket fire from Lebanon that landed in the sea threatened to open a new front along Israel’s northern border.

Weary Palestinians had already prepared for a somber bayram, as Gaza braced for more Israeli airstrikes and communal violence raged across Israel after weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem.

Gaza residents are bracing for more devastation as Israel carries out waves of bone-rattling airstrikes, sending plumes of smoke rising into the air. Since Monday, Israel has toppled two high-rise apartment buildings allegedly housing Hamas facilities.

Israeli airstrikes have struck around 600 targets inside Gaza, the defense military said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the death toll rose to 69 Palestinians, including 16 children and six women.

The current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened removal of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes by Jewish settlers ignited protests and police attacks on Palestinians. A focal point was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound that is revered by Jews and Muslims, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters.

The violence has set off violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel, in scenes unseen in more than two decades. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that he was prepared to use an “iron fist if necessary” to calm the violence.

But violence erupted across the country late Wednesday. The Jewish mobs attacked the Arabs in the central city of Lod, the epicenter of the troubles, despite a state of emergency and nighttime curfew. In nearby Bat Yam, a mob of Jewish nationalists attacked an Arab motorist, dragged him from his car and beat him until he was motionless.

Many Muslim-majority countries slammed Tel Aviv for the violence and called for an immediate stop to the Israeli aggression.