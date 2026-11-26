Fresh Israeli airstrikes overnight into Thursday killed at least nine Palestinians, including Gaza's deputy education minister and his wife, local health officials confirmed, as the occupying forces continued to violate a U.S.-backed truce.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that a Palestinian man and his wife were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in a residential building in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Local sources and witnesses later confirmed that the victims as Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, 56, and his wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, 49. They identified Abu Nada as Gaza's deputy minister of education.

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the army had killed Abu Nada, whom they labeled as "a Hamas figure responsible for the group's economy and education portfolios."

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz also claimed that "80 Hamas officials and operatives had been killed during October."

Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official Israel has killed since Tuesday, after two senior security officials.

The Israeli military claimed Abu Nada oversaw Hamas' economic portfolio and managed its banking and investment network. The military said his death may weaken the group's ability to sustain its finances and support its military capabilities.

'Heinous crime'

Hamas, meanwhile, ⁠confirmed the death of Abu Nada and that he was a member of its political office, but had no immediate comment on other allegations made by Israel.

It said Israel's targeting of academics and civilian figures was a "heinous crime."

Hamas said the continued policy of "assassination" violates the Gaza cease-fire agreement and international law.

It holds U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace politically and morally responsible for failing to stop the attacks and for providing cover that encouraged further killings and attacks on civilians, the group added.

Gaza's Education Ministry described Abu Nada as "a distinguished educational, academic and professional figure," and denounced Israel's "systematic assault on the Palestinian education system."

The Gazan media office accused Israel of creating an "administrative and operational vacuum" through its targeted killings of senior officials, thereby "spreading chaos and lawlessness."

Refugee camps targeted

Separately, two other Israeli airstrikes killed six people in the Tuffah neighborhood and Beach refugee ⁠camp overnight in Gaza City, reported the Associated Press citing Gaza's al-Shifa hospital.

A medical source there said the bodies of three Palestinians and a person seriously wounded in an Israeli attack on the northern al-Shati refugee camp had arrived at the facility.

Local Palestinian sources told AA that an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the camp, killing three people and wounding another.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on those reported deaths.

Later Thursday, medics said Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old man in the eastern Bureij refugee camp. The Israeli military said it was not ​aware of such an incident.

The Israeli army blew up Palestinian homes and other structures near positions where its forces are deployed east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, amid heavy gunfire from military vehicles.

Witnesses told AA that two powerful explosions were heard across large parts of the Gaza Strip during the demolitions.

Despite a cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 1,679 Palestinians and wounding 6,100 others, according to figures released by the Health Ministry Monday.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,746 Palestinians, wounded over 176,000 and destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure. Most of those killed or wounded were women and children.